LETTER: Mislaid purse leads Langley woman to meeting two angels

Two strangers guarded her lost purse until she returned to a local park

Dear Editor,

To the two Angels at Aldergrove Park:

My husband and I went for our regular Aldergrove Park walk, and I left my purse in the ladies’ washroom.

Two ladies stayed near the washroom and guarded my purse hoping I would come back soon to retrieve it.

I did not return for half an hour, and these wonderful ladies stayed with my purse.

I will definitely place my cell number inside the purse, but the main point is that there are still such good people out there and we need to be reminded of that more often in these troubling times.

Marg Sewell, Langley

Letter to the Editor

