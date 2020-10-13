LETTER: Money is too tight to Langley reopen pools right now

A local letter writer is concerned about a possible seven per cent tax hike to fund pool opening

Dear Editor,

[RE: Council debats opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?, langleyadvancetimes.com, Oct. 5]

In regards to the pools re-opening at a potential cost of up to seven per cent in tax hikes.

For the sake of 50 people being able to swim, this doesn’t seem to make economic sense when money is so tight.

Yes, some jobs would be created but a lot of people are unemployed because of the pandemic and have to re-access their job path.

Being in a time of turmoil means sacrifice for the good of all.

We are privileged to live in a country where we have choices and options even though they may not be the perfect ones.

George Dumanski, Walnut Grove

