LETTER: More people likely turn to prayer during pandemic, Langley man contends

Dear Editor,
I find it interesting that an Angus Reid poll declared that a majority of Canadians pray, ranging from “occasionally” to “more than once a day.”
Only 15 per cent of Canadians never pray.
I would imagine that given the COVID pandemic, the political instability of our neighbours to the south and the yet-to-be-felt economic reckoning of our national and provincial debt, I pray that we’ll all be praying a whole lot more.
Jim Moerman, Langley
