LETTER: More people likely turn to prayer during pandemic, Langley man contends

Pandemic, politics and the economy are giving people reason to call on a higher power, he writes

Dear Editor,

I find it interesting that an Angus Reid poll declared that a majority of Canadians pray, ranging from “occasionally” to “more than once a day.”

Only 15 per cent of Canadians never pray.

I would imagine that given the COVID pandemic, the political instability of our neighbours to the south and the yet-to-be-felt economic reckoning of our national and provincial debt, I pray that we’ll all be praying a whole lot more.

Jim Moerman, Langley

