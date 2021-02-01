LETTER: More questions than answers on COVID

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

The New Normal –what will it be?

As I write this in late January in the midst of the uncertainty about COVID vaccine deliveries and a flattening but not declining incidence of infection, I wonder what 2021 will bring.

When will we get back to enjoying life as we knew it “back then?”

Everyone is concerned, especially those of us over 70.

Uncertainty is the norm as no one let alone the politicos has a clue as to what tomorrow will bring.

The feds have sealed our borders, limiting flights into Canada, travel to the U.S. and even closing the Caribbean to travel. I guess that means my frequent flyer points will continue to accumulate in spite of a desire to get out of town.

We can’t go to church or have a strata meeting.

Everyone is told to stay home.

No birthday or anniversary parties and even no funerals.

Stores are closing permanently and the mall seems empty – because it is.

Retailers can’t get inventory as shipments from China have been reduced. Perhaps in the long term that could turn out to be a blessing. Maybe Canadians will start making things once again. Come to think of it, making vaccines would be good.

Fear is everywhere.

People are wearing masks in malls and stores, and even when outside or in their car and alone.

It is difficult to read someone’s expression through a mask. Some are even wearing two masks based on the theory that if one is good, two must be twice as good.

TV programs are buying into this as well, with the characters wearing masks and making it hard to understand what they are muttering about – especially if you are a bit “hearing impaired.”

Virtual meetings are the current reality and the only option but they really don’t provide a good substitute for the real thing.

Will the vaccine bring relief from all of this?

If we are to believe that, then we also have to believe that another summer is lost as it won’t be till fall that all have received their shots.

I don’t have the answers, just more questions.

Mike Davenport, Langley City

