Unlike the slow moving parade of vehicles that drove through Fort Langley during an unofficial May Day parade in mid-May (above), the village has since become a drag strip for too many “irresponsible drivers,” endangering responsible motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: More traffic enforcement needed in Fort Langley, one resident pleads

Irresponsible drivers using the village and surrounding area as circuit – says Fort advocate

Dear Editor,

This is an appeal to Langley RCMP to step up traffic enforcement in the Fort Langley area.

The village and surrounding roads are now part of a regular circuit for irresponsible drivers.

Packs of cars and motorcycles often roar through the village, rally-style.

RELATED – VIDEO: A quiet Langley country lane has become a race track, residents say

With no traffic calming and little enforcement, it has become more dangerous for other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Reckless drivers behave this way because they can get away with it.

Please direct more resources into traffic enforcement, and make our streets safer.

Mark Forsythe, Fort Langley



Most Read