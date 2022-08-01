A mosquito filled up on blood July 13, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media

LETTER: Mosquitoes out of control in Langley

Should the municipality be taking more action to kill these pests?

Dear Editor,

[RE: Mosquito swarms irk visitors to Fort Langley, Fraser River’s shores, July 15, Langley Advance Times]

Whatever the mosquitoes have been paying the Langley municipality to neglect the drainage ditches in our area over the past few years, I am prepared to double that amount to keep those little pests under control.

Brian King, Langley

