LETTER: Mosquitoes out of control in Langley

Dear Editor,
[RE: Mosquito swarms irk visitors to Fort Langley, Fraser River’s shores, July 15, Langley Advance Times]
Whatever the mosquitoes have been paying the Langley municipality to neglect the drainage ditches in our area over the past few years, I am prepared to double that amount to keep those little pests under control.
Brian King, Langley
