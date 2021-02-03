Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Move on after ‘ghost town’ comment

Letter writer praises all the efforts being made by her MP

Dear Editor,

[Re: Ghost town debate not over yet, Langley Advance Times]

I would like to know why Gayle Martin and certain other Langley city councillors keep hounding our Conservative MP about her comments about Langley City in danger of becoming a ghost town.

EARLIER STORY: VIDEO – MP warns Langley City is becoming a ‘ghost town’

Tamara Jansen has been a gritty defender of our local businesses, going to bat for them even in Parliament, pleading for tax cutbacks, not tax increases during these difficult times.

She indeed does not want Langley City, and other communities in this riding to become ghost towns.

She has been very vocal on her Facebook page, and very active, visiting many local businesses, seeing what they are all about, and learning about their business and their products.

RELATED: Our View – Save jobs, shop local in Langley

She continually encourages us to “buy local,” “shop local,” “eat local,” “dine local,” and “work local.”

What more does Langley City council want her to do?

Apologize to City council?

She is too busy trying to encourage businesses who need encouragement, and speaking for them at a federal level.

We think Tamara Jansen is doing a great job, and we are thankful for the work that she is doing on our behalf, and on behalf of local stores, shops, and businesses.

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley

.

Most Read