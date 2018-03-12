LETTER: MP proud of Liberals aid for veterans

Dear Editor,

Re: [Langley City’s MP didn’t support veterans, Tory MP says, March 8 Letters, Langley Advance]

I was disturbed to read the false claim in a letter to the editor.

It erroneously suggested that my Liberal government colleagues and I don’t support our veterans.

Let me be clear – our government has provided more supports to veterans in the last two years than the previous conservative government did in 10.

We reopened the nine Veterans Affairs offices closed by the Conservatives and opened a new one in Surrey.

We introduced a pension-for-life plan.

We are putting more money in the pockets of more than 65,000 veterans by increasing the disability award to a maximum of $360,000.

We increased the earnings-loss benefit to 90 per cent of pre-release salary to support veterans during their recovery.

These are just a few ways in which our government is fulfilling our commitments to veterans and better providing them with the supports and services they need and deserve.

I found it unfortunate that the Conservatives used misleading and divisive language in order to score political points, rather than propose meaningful ways in which to support our veterans.

I am proud of the work our Liberal government is doing to restore cuts made by the Conservatives and improve the lives of our veterans.

It is unfortunate that a Conservative MP from Ontario chose to send such misinformation to the Langley Advance to publish.

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City