LETTER: MP’s convoy support loses Langley voter’s support

Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta posted a photo of himself with three participants in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 3. (Van Popta Facebook image)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Local MP backs anti-mandate convoy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 3]

Van Popta said he supports those who demonstrate peacefully.

Spoken like a true politician. But the picture of him giving the big thumbs up with the convoy participants speaks even louder.

The Conservatives need to man up and become a strong opposition party and not bring Trump- style politics into Canada.

I will be sure to be backing anyone else in the next run for our local MP. Very disappointed.

Darlene Gibson, Murrayville

