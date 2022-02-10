Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta posted a photo of himself with three participants in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 3. (Van Popta Facebook image)

LETTER: MP’s convoy support loses Langley voter’s support

Local resident doesn’t want Trump-style politics brought to Canada

Dear Editor,

Re: [Local MP backs anti-mandate convoy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 3]

Van Popta said he supports those who demonstrate peacefully.

Spoken like a true politician. But the picture of him giving the big thumbs up with the convoy participants speaks even louder.

The Conservatives need to man up and become a strong opposition party and not bring Trump- style politics into Canada.

I will be sure to be backing anyone else in the next run for our local MP. Very disappointed.

Darlene Gibson, Murrayville

• READ MORE: Langley letter writer found convoy ‘heartwarming’

• READ MORE: Cities act to rein in convoys

