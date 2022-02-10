LETTER: MP’s convoy support loses Langley voter’s support

Dear Editor,
Re: [Local MP backs anti-mandate convoy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 3]
Van Popta said he supports those who demonstrate peacefully.
Spoken like a true politician. But the picture of him giving the big thumbs up with the convoy participants speaks even louder.
The Conservatives need to man up and become a strong opposition party and not bring Trump- style politics into Canada.
I will be sure to be backing anyone else in the next run for our local MP. Very disappointed.
Darlene Gibson, Murrayville


