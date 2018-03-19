LETTER: Municipal politicking heats up heading into fall election

Dear Editor,

This is in reply to Grant Ward’s letter [Double standard in views, March 17 Letters, Langley Advance].

It appears as though Grant Ward who himself is a former Township [of Langley] council member, is proving Mr. [Scott] Thompson’s point on the shape of the Township meetings.

Ward states that “Mr. Thompson sees doom and gloom at the Township’s meetings, because his anti-development crowd poison the atmosphere by encouraging Councillors [Kim] Richter, [Petrina] Arnason, and [David] Davies to oppose any and all development.”

But, it seems as if by writing this he is adding to the problem by pitting councillors and parts of the community against each other.

It seems like instead of trying to be part of the solution, Ward wants to add fuel to the fire by saying that these councillors should go against what they feel is best for the community and the reason people voted for them and instead should just fold their hands and vote with the other members because that’s what “he” thinks is best for the community.

I would not say that [Kim] Richter, [Petrina] Arnason and [David] Davies are against development, more that they are against removing fertile land out of the ALR, developing more areas without creating the needed infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and parking, and helping developers become rich while the community suffers from a lack of planning and consultation.

It also seems like the people in Brookswood opposing the Fernridge development, and the people in Fort Langley opposing their own development would agree that [Kim] Richter, [Petrina] Arnason and [David] Davies are the only councillors who care for their community and how these developments will affect them and their families.

Grady Rourke, South Langley