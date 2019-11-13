Third annual Murrayville Remembrance Ceremony attracted upwards of 1,000 people on Nov. 11. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Murrayville’s Nov. 11 ceremony lauded

The community-organized ceremony is only in its third year and grows in popularity each year

Dear Editor,

We attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Murrayville Cenotaph. It was very well run, had a good sound system, and the flow and content was excellent. Kudos to the committee.

Valerie Caskey, Murrayville

