LETTER: Murrayville’s Nov. 11 ceremony lauded

Dear Editor,
We attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Murrayville Cenotaph. It was very well run, had a good sound system, and the flow and content was excellent. Kudos to the committee.
Valerie Caskey, Murrayville
The community-organized ceremony is only in its third year and grows in popularity each year
