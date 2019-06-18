Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: NDP failing on ride-hailing promise

NDP supporter feels slapped in the face

Dear Editor,

There are many groups that support implementing rideshare in B.C. now. Among them are CNIB, ABLE BC, MADD, and the BC Chamber of Commerce.

In short, these agencies want to make transportation safer for the people they represent, as well as all people of B.C.

The NDP ran for election with ride-hailing as a promise by the end of 2017. It is 2019 and they are still stalling and throwing up barriers under the guise of protecting us from ourselves.

The vast majority of drivers in B.C. are Class 5 Drivers, and every day we are safely driving our neighbours to medical services, friend’s children to schools, and friends home after an evening at the pub.

I voted NDP in 2017 under the premise that they support the common man.

Instead of support, I have been slapped in the face.

Greg Wright, Langley

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Just Posted

Golden Ears Bridge at 10: Community had called for a crossing for decades

From nothing, to the Albion Ferry, to the bridge was a long wait

VIDEO: How Lloyd Rossnagel came to be know as ‘the strawberry guy’

A Langley senior creates a roadside garden. Feel free to sample.

Langley Lodge spirits lifted with mini-horse power

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa a major event for everyone at the residence

Langley students help out at clinic during National Blood Donors Week

Credo Christian students helped celebrated National Blood Donors Week by helping at a blood clinic

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

Canucks hosting Ottawa Senators on Monday, Sept. 23

Mini pinscher at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Bane has a painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Most Read