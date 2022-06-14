LETTER: Neighbour shocked by logging at Langley parcel

Dear Editor,
My quiet neighborhood in Campbell Valley Park area has been devastated by the cruel clear cut of forest at 16th Avenue and 212th Street.
This is the time of year for nature to replenish her winter losses.
Thousands of babies are left homeless, or worse yet, killed by the thoughtless timing.
ALR law doesn’t require a permit for clearcutting anything. At the very least, shouldn’t there be a ban for spring time rape of the land?
Drive by and have a look. It’s disgusting, and we are all heartbroken.
Shelley Cogger, Campbell Valley
