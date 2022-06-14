Sheila Cogger said a parcel near her home in Campbell Valley has been logged. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Sheila Cogger said a parcel near her home in Campbell Valley has been logged. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Neighbour shocked by logging at Langley parcel

Logging during spring displaces a great deal of wildlife, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

My quiet neighborhood in Campbell Valley Park area has been devastated by the cruel clear cut of forest at 16th Avenue and 212th Street.

This is the time of year for nature to replenish her winter losses.

Thousands of babies are left homeless, or worse yet, killed by the thoughtless timing.

ALR law doesn’t require a permit for clearcutting anything. At the very least, shouldn’t there be a ban for spring time rape of the land?

Drive by and have a look. It’s disgusting, and we are all heartbroken.

Shelley Cogger, Campbell Valley

.

• READ MORE: Forest products group slams anti-logging poll

• READ MORE: B.C. couple says their drinking water was contaminated by logging

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorNature

Previous story
Our View: More safer supply programs needed now

Just Posted

Sheila Cogger said a parcel near her home in Campbell Valley has been logged. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Neighbour shocked by logging at Langley parcel

Each piece on display at Green Art: Sharing Sustainable Approaches and Practices at Langley Centennial Museum was developed with at least 75 per cent green or repurposed materials. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Green Art show winners used sustainable, recycled materials

A person receives a tested supply of cocaine after gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Our View: More safer supply programs needed now

Tracey McKinlay, who died aged 61 in last year’s heat dome. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Loss of sister sparks Langley woman’s campaign to prevent future heat wave deaths