LETTER: Neighbours’ concerns about Langley marijuana greenhouse unanswered

Dear Editor,

The residents in Glen Valley wish to elaborate on their concerns about the planned cannabis greenhouse [Neighbours fear impact of pot farm, Langley Advance Times, May 22].

First, it is important to note that close to 90 neighbours will be affected by the proposed commercial cannabis operation on 84th Ave.

There is more at stake than merely odours and light pollution. The lives of men recovering from drug addiction and a fragile ecological reserve across the street will be compromised.

Other concerns relate to water quality, increased traffic, noise, and declining property values.

Many of us are operating agricultural businesses and are accustomed to farm-related impacts. We do not oppose cannabis production in greenhouses, but object to this operation being located at such a sensitive location.

Our organization has reached out to the owners of Glen Valley Cannabis Ltd numerous times. We asked representatives of the company to address our questions about the operation in writing, and invited them to make a presentation to our group at a neighbourhood meeting.

Our questions remained unanswered, and the invitation was declined.

However, our offer to discuss the planned greenhouse with the members of our neighbourhood coalition still stands, and Mr. DeThomas is very welcome to share his company’s plans with our community at any time.

Rhyan Thomas, Glen Valley Neighbourhood Coalition