Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby announced an agreement in principle on a 10-year health care funding deal. They made the announcement March 1 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: New health announcements underwhelm Langley resident
Even with a family doctor, it takes letter writer weeks to get a telephone appointment
Dear Editor,
[Re: $600M health-care cheque coming to B.C., langleyadvancetimes.com, Feb. 14]
Don’t get too excited about getting a GP doctor.
I have one, and as good as he is, I still have to wait three weeks now just to get a phone call with him to renew long-term prescriptions, never mind a real face to face doctors visit.
Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove
