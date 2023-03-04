Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby announced an agreement in principle on a 10-year health care funding deal. They made the announcement March 1 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: New health announcements underwhelm Langley resident

Even with a family doctor, it takes letter writer weeks to get a telephone appointment

Dear Editor,

[Re: $600M health-care cheque coming to B.C., langleyadvancetimes.com, Feb. 14]

Don’t get too excited about getting a GP doctor.

I have one, and as good as he is, I still have to wait three weeks now just to get a phone call with him to renew long-term prescriptions, never mind a real face to face doctors visit.

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

HealthJustin TrudeauLetter to the Editor

