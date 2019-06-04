LETTER: New neighbour’s house legally overwhelming

Flat roof allows new house to tower up to three storeys

Dear Editor,

I am disappointed, disillusioned, and disgusted.

Our family has lived in the City of Langley and in this house for 46 years. We live in a small cul de sac in Langley City of what was six ranch-style houses until one was sold.

The house was torn down and subdivided into two lots. The first of the two new houses being built has grown to an astounding three storeys above ground, now overlooking our neighbours’ backyards and ours completely.

Our 49-year-old home is on a third of an acre of park-like yard with a surrounding 13-foot hedge, a pool and a hot tub, and a glass-covered arbour, all of which are now completely exposed.

Two of our neighbours are even worse off.

This mammoth apartment-like house is looming over all of us.

We have been to city hall and have been told that, with their flat roof, they are within the height restrictions of Langley City bylaws.

As a long time Langley resident I would have expected better protection from this type of no-thought intrusion into our rancher family-orientated cul de sac.

It’s a sad state of affairs.

Brian Smith, Langley City

