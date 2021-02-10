A local letter writer is expressing concerns about the costs of new federal restrictions on travellers returing to Canada. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LETTER: New travel restrictions too costly, Langley letter writer argues

People will have to spend thousands of dollars to stay at government-mandated hotels.

Dear Editor,

Canadian citizens are supposed to avoid all non-essential travel.

When travelling by air coming back to Canada you must quarantine for 14 days, if you have symptoms or don’t have symptoms.

Now with the new strict rules, recently, by the federal government, most air passengers entering Canada will soon be required to take another COVID-19 test and wait up to three days in a government-designated hotel.

For their hotel stay for three days will cost each person $2,000 dollars. Costs are for testing, transportation, hotel security, meals, and added health protections for hotel staff. To force Canadian citizens to pay over $2,000 for three nights in a hotel, will be financial hardship for many.

Dean Clark, Langley

CoronavirusLetter to the Editortravel

