As 2020 came to a close, Eleanor Herd reflected on the year, the global pandemic and more. (Eleanor Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

As 2020 came to a close, Eleanor Herd reflected on the year, the global pandemic and more. (Eleanor Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: New Year’s fireworks lift spirit of Langley City senior

2020 was a year like no other. One local senior reflects on its impact.

Dear Editor,

So, the first day of my year end ‘retreat’ has ended. A day to journal and reflect on the year 2020: lessons learned, COVID -19, grief and yet gratitude found in the small things. Blessings counted in family and friends.

I went to bed at 7 p.m. even though it was New Year’s Eve, as I had an upset stomach. I had a good book I was looking forward to reading that I had downloaded on Kindle. But no, I couldn’t concentrate.

The leftover beef stew from yesterday lay heavy, and I just wanted the day to end.

I felt disappointment, as every other year, my retreat is usually a special time that I look forward to.

If I can’t afford a Bed and Breakfast (which I haven’t for years) then I enjoy a day at the beach. I start off at the local coffee shop, and settle in with my journal, reflecting on the year coming to a close. I go for a walk on the beach, rain or shine. Two years ago, at this time, I took some photos in the fog by the water. (One of them is now a screen shot on my cell.)

But this year’s retreat was modified due to COVID 19 restrictions and concerns. As a senior with health issues, I should be avoiding a long transit ride to the beach or sitting in an enclosed (but cozy) coffeeshop journaling for hours. So, this year, I stayed home with my coffee and journal instead.

I went for a walk after lunch in my neighbourhood. I love it because it has a small town feel to it. I did stop into a local gift shop, to see if they had any journals left so I could treat myself to a nice new one for 2021. The owner had a few to choose from. I found one that looked like it had a pastel water colour pattern that I was drawn to. Perfect! I wanted to finally give myself a year of creativity: writing, photography, maybe even dabble in some beginner’s watercolor creations.

JOY! If I could let myself have some fun in 2021…. my heart sure needed it.

But instead, by 7 p.m., on New Year’s Eve I crawled under the covers and curled up with one of the pillows pressed to my chest, hoping I wasn’t going to be sick to my stomach. It had been one heck of a year that’s for sure but it was not how I wanted to end it. I just wanted to peacefully go off to sleep and wake up tomorrow with a fresh start. A new day. A new year. Hope renewed would be good.

I had turned off the ringer on my phone so that no “Yahoos” would wake me up with “Happy New Year!” I needed a good night’s sleep to manage my health and emotional well – being. I had not quite fallen asleep when I heard near by a “pop, pop, pop, fizz, pop”. The noise sounded like someone was setting off fire crackers right outside my window. So, I got up to take a look. I pulled open the curtains and looked out into the foggy night to see if there were any guilty culprits nearby.

As I was about to close the curtains again and go back to bed, it started again. “Pop, Wizz, pop, pop…pop”. But this time I could see behind the two apartment buildings across the street, in the park adjacent. Someone was setting off beautiful fireworks! Gold, red, blue… high into the sky, just like Canada Day! It felt like hundreds of fireworks, one after another, in celebration of the years end. 2020 was ending and the world wanted to celebrate at 8 pm instead of midnight so that the neighbourhood children could celebrate once again, as well.

And then, I started to cry! Sobbing gut wrenching silent sobs of relief, sadness, joy, grief all rolled up into one. Deep emotions that must have been wound tightly in my gut for 10 + months of a pandemic and still guarded in anticipation of the months to still come, before we are done.

Someone must have spent a lot of money on those fireworks for our neighbourhood. It went on for 15-20 minutes. God bless them! Thank you! I am not sure if it was even legal but in a pandemic we need joy, hope renewed and to celebrate good riddance to the 2020’s pandemic shenanigans.

When the fireworks stopped, so did my crying. My stomach ache was gone too. Very therapeutic.

Bless you for visually inspiring hope! Now I will sleep peacefully tonight. Now I can celebrate new beginnings in 2021.

Eleanor Herd, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: What’s affordable rent in Vancouver is not the same as in Langley

Just Posted

As 2020 came to a close, Eleanor Herd reflected on the year, the global pandemic and more. (Eleanor Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: New Year’s fireworks lift spirit of Langley City senior

2020 was a year like no other. One local senior reflects on its impact.

Zurie didn’t met “Dad” – Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck – at Christmas because he was away at the world juniors (video image)
VIDEO: Meet Zurie, the newest addition to the family of Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck

Puppy arrived while head of Langley-based WHL team was away at world juniors

(The Canadian Press)
Record-shattering December caps unexpected year in Fraser Valley real estate

A total of 31,693 new listings were received by the board in 2020, an increase of 3.7 per cent

Peter Thiessen (standing in the grey T-shirt) was on the executive of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. and involved in trail construction in South Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Former Langley resident and longtime RCMP member loses cancer battle

Peter Thiessen was known as the region’s RCMP media spokesperson and an avid horseback rider

File Photo
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons trafficking probe

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began investigation in late December

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

Long-term care home pays tribute to 25 residents who died in outbreak

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Most Read