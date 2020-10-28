LETTER: Newbie Conservative candidate split Langley East vote and allowed socialist ‘hordes’ to win seat

Letter writer suggests candidate should have ‘earned’ his political stripes before running for office

Dear Editor,

Anyone relatively politically astute knows that the designation “Conservative” means right of centre – they also should know that the BC Liberal Party’s name is a misnomer created when the eloquence of Gordon Wilson morphed the former BC Socred Party into the “liberal” fold.

The BC Liberals are at least as right of centre as the BC Conservative Party for whom the political novice Ryan Warawa ran on his daddy’s coattails.

By doing so, Warawa, whose father I helped win the party’s nomination federally, split the “conservative” vote and let the socialist hordes through the Langley East gates.

I think Ryan should have earned his political stripes before imitating the “other” neophyte currently in Ottawa?

Just sayin’.

Win Bromley, Langley East

