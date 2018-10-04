LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Dear Editor,

To every citizen of Langley City,

As we all know our municipal election is careening towards us with Oct. 20 being only a few short weeks away.

Candidates have decorated our city with their names on every corner, spread their values through leaflets and some of course have been making their rounds door to door to ensure our dreams for this community become a reality.

With all this effort into our cities future being put forth by a spectrum of eager candidates, we, the people who call this city home, must put some effort in as well if we wish to see our community move in a positive direction.

With that in mind it became clear to me last night that 16 candidates have entered this race with many of them just barely squeezing their name in before the deadline.

I recognize several names of the people running for council, but I admit there are many names I have never seen before. This surprised me as this is not Langley Township, (covering 315 km2) but Langley City (10 Km2) making us a much denser connected community.

What’s even more surprising is that I haven’t personally seen many of these last minute submitters at any council hearings or community meetings, making their intentions for the title of City councillor highly suspect to me.

While speaking with a good friend I complained that I didn’t know whom to select when I go to the polls this season for I thought I had to choose a set number of candidates to fill the six seats of council.

She calmed me with words that have brought me to composing this letter today that I know need to be shared with anyone walking into a polling station: “You can just vote for the candidates you know and believe in.”

Now go back and read that quote again.

Your ballot is not spoiled if you do not select the exact number of names to correspond to seats.

As an unfortunate example of my ignorance at the last election, I selected the two councillors I wanted, and then randomly picked four others to fill the seats.

I followed the same random selection for two trustees. The trustee I wanted wasn’t elected, but the random one I picked was.

Plugging in names may inadvertently vote your preferred candidates out of the race due to your random fill in votes, allowing another to bypass simply by numbers. It is an absolute shame if a strong candidate is thrown to the wind due to a random shake up from filling in throw away boxes.

In Langley City, I have exactly four councillor candidates I support, one trustee, and I am still waffling between two mayoral candidates.

Therefore, those six names will receive my endorsement, and NONE OTHER.

I, just like you, am NOT obligated to check off nine names.

If I enlighten only one new voter with this letter, I will feel vindicated.

Please educate yourself prior to the election on who you wish our City’s leaders to be, because your vote counts, and it counts even more when you don’t counterbalance it with random throwaway selections.

With so many issues on the table from our overpopulated schools, various outdated modes of transportation, and of course our safety walking through our own streets, we all need to hold those involved accountable and not mess our election up the same way our neighbours down south have.

Tristyn Lippingwell, Langley City

Previous story
COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

Just Posted

LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Nearly 700 youth are homeless in Metro Vancouver

First count of its kind, however, still suggests it’s not capturing the entire picture

Giants kick off road trip with 5-0 win in Kelowna

Langley-based junior hockey team pulls out a victory over the Rockets, in first of three away games.

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Plaques presented for Langley heritage restoration efforts

Saint Alban’s Anglican Church and Morrison/Hadden Residence kept in prime condition

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Burnt-out vehicle in Abbotsford connected to Mission homicide

Police also confirmed a heavy police presence on Gladwin Road overnight is connected to the shooting

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Man in hospital after targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Officers received several 911 calls near Carrall Street and East Pender around 11 p.m.

Most Read