LETTER: No to 45-storey Langley tower

Why no mention of such a ‘sun-blocking’ tower until now? resident queries

Dear Editor,

Re: [Highrise plan draws mixed response, Langley Advance Times, May 19]

I am very much opposed to the 45-storey tower rezoning application for the corner of 200th Street and 82nd Avenue.

I bought into the Latimer Village development based on the plan, which made no mention of such a sun-blocking tower.

Why create plans or show a development for purchasers to review if it is immediately subject to change to the detriment of those purchasers?

Tricia Murphy, Langley

OTHER LETTER: Public can email views about rubber plant emission request near Langley border

