LETTER: No to 45-storey Langley tower

Dear Editor,
Re: [Highrise plan draws mixed response, Langley Advance Times, May 19]
I am very much opposed to the 45-storey tower rezoning application for the corner of 200th Street and 82nd Avenue.
I bought into the Latimer Village development based on the plan, which made no mention of such a sun-blocking tower.
Why create plans or show a development for purchasers to review if it is immediately subject to change to the detriment of those purchasers?
Tricia Murphy, Langley
.
.
