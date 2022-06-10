LETTER: No to 45-storey Langley tower

Why no mention of such a ‘sun-blocking’ tower until now? resident queries

Dear Editor,

I am very much opposed to the 45-storey tower rezoning application for the corner of 200th Street and 82nd Avenue.

I bought into the Latimer Village development based on the plan, which made no mention of such a sun-blocking tower.

Why create plans or show a development for purchasers to review if it is immediately subject to change to the detriment of those purchasers?

Tricia Murphy, Langley

