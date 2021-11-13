Larry Woodrow’s October photo in the Chilliwack valley shows logging activity. He’s concerned about the environmental impact. (Larry Woodrow/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: North Langley resident concerned about loss of trees

Old-growth forests disappearing at an alarming rate, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Don’t Cut Trees, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 4]

Amos Avitan is correct, not wrong as I expect some readers will conclude.

The removal of three trees by their owner contributes to our climate change crisis. When added to all other trees removed to accommodate Langley’s rapid growth, each tree’s removal becomes problematic.

To help see the big picture, here are two of my recent photos. They’ll help to grasp the current rate at which we harvest the last remnants of our province’s first growth Crown (public) forests.

The huge wood-waste piles scheduled to be burned add further to our climate crisis. And burn season is now.

Larry Woodrow, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: Two-year target set to finalize B.C.’s old-growth protection plan

Langley’s Larry Woodrow recently took photos of logging areas in the Okanagan and Chilliwack areas. (Larry Woodrow/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

