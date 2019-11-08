LETTER: Not a peep from Cloverdale-Langley City MP since election

Dear Editor:

I’m curious if Tamara Jansen is planning on ever showing her face in a meaningful way in the riding in which she managed to eke out a small majority?

Cloverdale-Langley City used to have an MP who was open, transparent, and regardless of federal party affiliation, truly had his community in mind no matter the issue at play. We used to have someone who fought for us, who wanted to se us get public transit and funding for the arts. What do we have now?

Jansen disappeared after she was unable to defend herself against allegations of racism, transphobia, homophobia, and a desire to see transit funding cut for the South of Fraser region. And even after she “won” there has been nothing I can find to show that she cares one iota about the community she represents.

Will she come forward and prove herself an ally to the community? Or will we be left in the dark with an MP working in the shadows, who knows she did not receive the majority of support?

Rob Bittner, PhD, Langley