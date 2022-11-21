The community gathered for Remembrance Day services at Douglas Park on Nov. 11, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: ‘Official’ conflict or not, Langley veterans deserve recognition Nov. 11

Writer argues that Canadian man who fought with U.S. in Vietnam deserved to be honoured

Dear Editor,

It was a good day for Remembrance Day at Douglas Park, honoring our veterans.

One thing that stood out was no mention of Canadians, such as Murray Bradshaw whom you had on the front page on Nov 10, who went to Vietnam in American uniform to fight against the Communists there.

I approached my pastor, Derrick Hamrie, after the service and asked him why, and he said because it wasn’t ‘official’.

OK, my thought is, what difference does it make? I think if they go unofficially, maybe they should be commended more for their desire to fight against evil.

Just saying.

Scott Whitehouse, Walnut Grove

Langley CityLetter to the EditorRemembrance Day

