LETTER: Oil must flow until alternative available

Langley writer declares majority is not news because they are ‘for’ Trans Mountain Pipeline

Dear Editor,

Polls have shown that more than half of British Columbians support the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

I have been asking myself why there is so much display of the against side in the media, and have concluded that it is because “against” is big news and “for” is not big news.

Even though they are the minority, they are the squeaky wheel, those who risk getting arrested, the aboriginal guardians of the earth, the old people in wheel chairs shaking their fist at the establishment, the old hippies.

We, the majority, just go about our daily business doing our best to make sure the economy of B.C. and Canada are at their best for our times.

We go to work or school or volunteer our time to any number of good causes, because these are important, positive things to do in our society.

We are not seen on the evening news, but we are still the majority.

Ninety-nine per cent of people likely agree that non-renewable petroleum products as a power source should be a thing of the past, but reason dictates that B.C., Canada, and the world are not currently prepared to switch to alternative sources of energy like solar, wind, tidal, hydrogen gas, and geothermal, to name a few. Until these are developed, the oil will flow.

If it does not flow by the safest means, pipeline, it will be transported by riskier modes, by rail or highway tankers, and it will be loaded onto ocean-going vessels to be delivered elsewhere.

Greg Wright, Langley

