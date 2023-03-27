LETTER: Online streaming bill doesn’t acknowledge nation’s Christian values

Langley resident is concerned about the impacts of Bill C-11

Dear Editor,

As I have learned the importance of fact checking everything government officials say, I did read the text of Bill C-11.

Canadians ought to be concerned when the government seeks more control over us. We do not need government censorship intruding into our lives.

This bill fails to acknowledge the Christian values we have always lived under and, in fact, it fails to protect any religious beliefs.

It purports to cover news that reflect “the viewpoints of Canadians”. Who determines that viewpoint?

Trudeau has publicly stated that many Canadians hold incorrect viewpoints which is an anti-free speech stance.

It is time to end publicly funded media giants that espouse nothing but the dictates of the government narrative, and to let independent news organizations flourish so that all Canadian viewpoints can truly be heard!

Arlene Laing, Walnut Grove

