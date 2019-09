A recent surgery went well for a local letter writer because of the staff he encountered

A local letter writer said the people he encountered during a recent surgical stay at Langley Memorial Hospital treated him very well. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

I recently had surgery at Langley Memorial Hospital, and I would like to say I was treated very well.

It started with the pre-op people then the prep team before surgery.

Next the surgery team and surgeon Dr. Jason Archambault made me fee very comfortable.

After the surgery I was well looked after by the nursing staff.

LMH is a good hospital.

Garry Gross, Langley