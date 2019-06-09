LETTER: Pedestrians endanger by crazy drivers

Dear Editor,

This is to all the crazy drivers out there:

There have been so many times when I’ve been in a crosswalk, either just starting to cross because the walk sign has been on for me to walk, or I’m standing at a crosswalk waiting for the cars to stop and let me cross.

I was nearly hit while taking my dog out for her daily walk. The walk signs were on, so I started to cross, then all of a sudden at both crosswalks, a car came tearing through and almost hit me.

My question to all of you crazy drivers is, don’t you look to see if anybody is in the crosswalk, or is it that you just don’t care?

Pedestrians have the right of way, you know, not just the drivers.

Brad Niessen, Langley