Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Pedestrians endanger by crazy drivers

Crazy drivers ignore pedestrians’ right of way in crosswalks

Dear Editor,

This is to all the crazy drivers out there:

There have been so many times when I’ve been in a crosswalk, either just starting to cross because the walk sign has been on for me to walk, or I’m standing at a crosswalk waiting for the cars to stop and let me cross.

I was nearly hit while taking my dog out for her daily walk. The walk signs were on, so I started to cross, then all of a sudden at both crosswalks, a car came tearing through and almost hit me.

My question to all of you crazy drivers is, don’t you look to see if anybody is in the crosswalk, or is it that you just don’t care?

Pedestrians have the right of way, you know, not just the drivers.

Brad Niessen, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Conservatives would target gangs
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Just Posted

PHOTOS: $72,200 awarded among 39 Aldergrove high school grads

This year’s luncheon offered role model students fiscal help for college

VIDEO: fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead U18 Team Canada

Team will look to defend their 2018 Gold Medal in the Czech Republic in August

Trinity Western cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It ‘was not an official TWU sponsored event’ university said

British car club shining up classics for Chilliwack show

Fraser Valley British Car Club event benefits Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully

Incident was filmed by other students, now Mission mom wants action taken to prevent more attacks

Most Read