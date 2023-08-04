LETTER: People helping people is ‘my’ Langley

Dear Editor,
Recently I witnessed an ambulance call for a young man who fell down against a display at the Red Velvet Cafe. Looked like a small seizure or a bout of vertigo.
A fire truck and two police cars responded. About 15 fully equipped men and women treated this guy with respect and care. He was able to walk out.
I was proud of both the responders and the restaurant folks who offered their help.
This is my Langley.
Ray Girard, Langley City
