LETTER: People helping people is ‘my’ Langley

Local senior impressed with fire service personnel and restaurant staff

Dear Editor,

Recently I witnessed an ambulance call for a young man who fell down against a display at the Red Velvet Cafe. Looked like a small seizure or a bout of vertigo.

A fire truck and two police cars responded. About 15 fully equipped men and women treated this guy with respect and care. He was able to walk out.

I was proud of both the responders and the restaurant folks who offered their help.

This is my Langley.

Ray Girard, Langley City

