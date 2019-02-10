LETTER: People need to act on climate change

A Wisconsin man enters the local discussion about climate change and humanity’s impact.

Dear Editor,

Letter writer Cherryl Katnich [Big forces at work, Langley Advance, Feb. 7, 2019] is correct in that the sun does power a planet’s climate system. However, its atmosphere also has a profound impact. For example, although Mercury is closer to the sun, Venus is hotter because its atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide.

In its report, America’s Climate Choices, the National Academy of Sciences states that climate change “is very likely caused primarily by the emission of greenhouse gases from human activities,” and it calls for strong national action and international cooperation to address it.

The NAS contends that this is wise risk management, because climate impacts will last for hundreds to thousands of years, but climate action can be scaled back if it is shown to be more stringent than what is needed.

Climate change should be a bridge, rather than a wedge issue. I’m heartened that the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was recently reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Let’s work together on climate solutions.

Terry Hansen, Hales Corners, Wisconsin

References:

Venus is hotter than Mercury

America’s Climate Choices (introductory summary and p. 2, paragraph 3)

Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants clinch playoff berth at home in Langley

The G-Men won their fourth game against the Prince George Cougars in the past two weeks.

Giants suits up to promote organ donation night Friday

Bids are now being accepted for Don Cherry-themed jerseys being auctioned for the kidney foundation.

Langley Trappers secure playoff seed in Pacific Junior Hockey League

Five wins in a row by Junior B team

February frustrating so far for Langley Rivermen

Hockey team goes on the road after winning one and losing three in final month of regular season

More snow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 10 centimetres are expected on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: How much snow do you have?

Langley residents are being asked to share images of their snow to enter for a $20 coffee card.

Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Callan Road detour along Highway 97 opening Monday morning

Warren takes on Trump, says he may not be ‘free’ in 2020

Warren has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Most Read