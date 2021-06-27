LETTER: Petition pushes back against multi-lot development south of Nicomekl River

Langley City resident rallies neighbours to attend Monday night’s virtual OCP public hearing

Dear Editor,

[RE: Plans to prepare Langley City for SkyTrain to be presented to virtual public hearing, June 10, Langley Advance Times]

The proposed Official Community Plan [changes] for City of Langley will allow ground-oriented development along the 200th and 208th Streets’ transit corridors south of the Nicomekl River.

This affects more than 500 homes, not only on 200th and 208th Streets, but also on nearby streets and cul-de-sacs.

Speculators and developers will start buying up these properties for future development, renting them out until they can assemble enough houses in a row to tear down for new townhouse developments.

However, the land assembly process can take 10 to 20 years.

In the meantime, neighbourhoods become full of run-down rental properties owned by speculator landlords who try to minimize their costs and maximize their profits.

Land assembly for multi-lot townhouse development causes long-term pain for neighbourhoods long before revitalization finally occurs.

A much better option is to only allow single-lot development – which involves building duplexes, triplexes, or single-family homes with a rental suite.

Single-lot development leads to quicker neighbourhood revitalization and a healthier way for the community to develop.

City of Langley residents need to give City council this message at the June 28 public hearing.

Anne Lavack, Langley City

EDITOR’S NOTE: Anne Lavack has started a petition through Change.org, striving to get 100 signature of residents agreeing with her idea of banning multi-lot development sout of the Nicomekl River. As of Sunday, June 27, there were 63.

