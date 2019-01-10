LETTER: Petroleum isn’t just used in cars

A letter writer notes that many important products are made from plastics.

Dear Editor:

(Plan for a future without oil, Matthew Claxton’s Painful Truth column)

Matthew Claxton asks, “ Is there more to this story?”

Yes much more. There are an estimated 6,000 products made from petroleum. To name a few: heart valves, anaesthetics, dentures, antihistamines, cortisone, artificial limbs, antiseptics, contact lens, water pipes, roofing, tires, etc., etc.

Not only Alberta but the world has to “ wean itself of the demand for petroleum based products. New ones are being invented everyday.

There would have to be “ re-employment” for all the people employed making these products as well as well as some way of making these needed products.

Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

• Painful Truth: Failing to plan for oil-free Alberta is planning to fail