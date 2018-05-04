LETTER: Pipeline too risky on many fronts

We appear doomed to repeat history, all over again.

Dear Editor,

In 1632 the father of modern science, Galileo, was convicted of heresy for demonstrating that the Earth rotated around the sun.

We look back on that society and marvel how backward their government was, denying the Earth was round and that it rotates around the sun.

Yet today, we have a government that denies climate change and the role tar sands and fossil fuels play in polluting our environment.

It is shockingly embarrassing that any sane person would support the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Are we re-living 1632, when a rational scientist pointed out the obvious and was silenced by the state?

Today, scientist are pointing out the obvious, we cannot pollute the planet with CO2 without grave consequences for us and most other large animal species.

Yet our sunny BS prime minister speaks out of both sides of his mouth.

If Trudeau has billions to spend, spend it on a solar conversion of our power sources, NOW.

Jim Leuba, Ft. Langley

PS: The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.