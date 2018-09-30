LETTER: Please, Langley City parking already at a premium

A Langley business owner adds her criticism to proposed cuts to parking in the downtown core.

Dear Editor,

Not so funny joke made me laugh out loud after reading that the planned Fraser Hwy one-way road construction project will permanently loose 30-40 parking spaces and that it recommends parking on Douglas Crescent or 56 Avenue.

I am a business owner of 27 years on Douglas Crescent and I hear my customers complain “I couldn’t find a place to park.

We have street parking and a parking lot that is for my customers, but every day non-customers park in our lot.

It is very frustrating as we pay the rent for those spots for our valued customers. So, when I read that Douglas Crescent has extra parking spaces, I did laugh out loud.

The City has done numerous design concepts through out the years for the downtown core, and they all mentioned the building of additional parking.

Surveys done by the City for this project include input from the public, City residences, and local businesses, and they all indicate the number one challenge about the Fraser Highway one-way was parking.

It goes on to say the project would be supported if other options could be provided.

In this plan they are also considering reducing the parking time down to one hour.

I don’t think these ideas make for good “other options,” as the City just extended its street parking from two hours to three hours after public complaints.

Many of my customers require the two full hours.

I am for additional night lighting around the downtown core, and better ways to find convenient parking and public restrooms such as directing traffic to go to City hall/Timms Community Centre and use the City of Langley’s restrooms and parking.

Corinne Garbauski, Langley