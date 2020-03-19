LETTER: Please leave Brydon Lagoon ‘wild’

Brydon Lagoon is one area outlined in the proposed new Nicomekl River District development plan

Dear Editor,

Re: [‘Garden Wild’ zone proposed for Nicomekl, Feb. 28, Langley Advance Times]

I saw the article published in the paper about the Nicomekl River District proposal, which includes Brydon Lagoon.

It seems that someone is determined to turn this “wildlife refuge” area into a “park.”

Brydon Park is less than two blocks away, with a beautiful playground.

Why do we need a children’s playground here on the flood plain, where the river flooded over it all not more than a month ago – an occurrence that happens every winter.

And a conservation deck out into the middle of the lagoon will inhibit much of the birds/waterfowl that come to this area.

People come from all across the Lower Mainland to Brydon Lagoon due to richness of this environment.

The City is calling it Garden Wild, let’s leave it wild!

Sandy Haanawalt, Langley City

[Editor’s Note: The City is hosting an open house tonight (Wednesday, March 4) regarding future development of the Nicomekl River District – a four-zone district along both sides of the Nicomekl River corridor between 196th Street and 208th Street. The meeting is at Nicomekl Elementary, 20050 53rd Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.]

