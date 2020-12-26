LETTER: Plow pushes snow right back on Langley man’s nice, clean sidewalk

A Walnut Grove resident just finished snow clearing when municipal crews came by Dec. 21

Dear Editor,

Just a short observation. After working a 14 hour shift in the film industry on our first wet West Doast snow day, it was obvious the sidewalk in front of my house on 93rd Avenue in Walnut Grove needed to be plowed.

I dug out the old snow shovel and did an admirable job clearing the sidewalk in front of my home, and the homes on either side of me.

Feeling like I did something good and got some well needed exercise, I hung up the shovel in the garage.

I heard a large truck coming and watched as the snowplow quickly pushed a heavy layer of slush and snow all over the sidewalk I just cleared.

It’s a well used sidewalk by dogwalkers, seniors and young families.

A bit frustrated and rather tired, I had to laugh.

I just hope it doesn’t freeze.

Merry Christmas

Roger Rourke, Walnut Grove

