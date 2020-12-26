Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Plow pushes snow right back on Langley man’s nice, clean sidewalk

A Walnut Grove resident just finished snow clearing when municipal crews came by Dec. 21

Dear Editor,

Just a short observation. After working a 14 hour shift in the film industry on our first wet West Doast snow day, it was obvious the sidewalk in front of my house on 93rd Avenue in Walnut Grove needed to be plowed.

I dug out the old snow shovel and did an admirable job clearing the sidewalk in front of my home, and the homes on either side of me.

• READ MORE: Township responds to 200 calls as first winter storm hits Langley

Feeling like I did something good and got some well needed exercise, I hung up the shovel in the garage.

I heard a large truck coming and watched as the snowplow quickly pushed a heavy layer of slush and snow all over the sidewalk I just cleared.

It’s a well used sidewalk by dogwalkers, seniors and young families.

A bit frustrated and rather tired, I had to laugh.

I just hope it doesn’t freeze.

Merry Christmas

Roger Rourke, Walnut Grove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editorsnowstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley resident concerned about elderly husband’s hospital stay

Just Posted

A welcome donation to Sources Langley food bank on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sources Chief Executive Officer David Young, Teamsters Local 213 secretary-treasurer Walter Canta, Sources operations manager Leslie Black and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Teamsters help Sources Langley Food Bank

Union secretary-treasurer credits MLA Mercier for the idea

Taryn Grandia, an Aldergrove resident, will play for Trinity Western Spartans. (Kevin Grandia/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove volleyball star headed for Trinity Western team

Seventeen-year-old Taryn Grandia was named one of B.C.’s 15 best players

Save-On Foods Aldergrove held a toy drive for Sources Community Resource Centre. (Special to The Star)
Save-On Foods ‘Giving Tree’ showers Aldergrove seniors with gifts

Residents of Jackman Manor were purchased gifts that they had asked for by supermarket shoppers

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers Gord Symanski, Val Boudreau and Joanne Edey-Nicoll physically distanced to present donations to Amanda LaBoucane Manager, Clinical Operations Planning Chief, Pandemic Response, Langley EOC (special to Langley Advance Times)
Pickleball players say thank you to Langley Memorial Hospital

Have coffee on us, club says

Langley Memorial Hospital as been the site of at least one COVID-19 outbreak. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley resident concerned about elderly husband’s hospital stay

Writer critical of lack of communication and some staff spending too much time on their devices

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

A building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road caught fire in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge files)
Building at Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road catches fire on Christmas Eve

No reports of injuries while the cause of a Pitt Meadows blaze is still be investigated

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Most Read