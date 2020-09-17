Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Police need to clamp down on city speeding and noise

Section of 200th Street in Langley City is a racetrack that needs to be shut down

Dear Editor,

I have been reading with great interest recent letters regarding the complete disregard for speed and noise within Langley limits.

Prior to our move here, we were told that Langley was a community-minded city and so we were quite surprised to learn that the motto of Langley, The Place To Be should in fact be something like Langley, Where Anything Goes.

We live on 200th Street, a main thoroughfare – which means a lot of traffic.

However, 200 Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Avenue is actually a combination of the Indy 500 and a noise show.

OTHER NOISE CONCERNS IN LANGLEY: Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Cars generally go way above the 50/kmh limit and sports cars, older muscle cars, racing bikes, and motorcycles compete with each other to see who can scare the most residents with noise and speed.

I incorrectly assumed that there were bylaws that would protect citizens from vehicles with no mufflers, muscle cars that backfire from one block to the other, and cars and racing bikes that cut in and out at high speed.

This is roughly 18 hrs a day, 7 days a week.

Occasionally we will have a short intermission but not often.

Rush hour, evenings, and weekends are horrendous.

I often see four and five police cars at fender benders, seven and eight cars at actual accidents but I have yet to see a police car parked anywhere on this block watching for speeders or noise offenders.

Some may consider this a small problem, but extreme noise is damaging to a person’s hearing and hearing loss is permanent.

A speed bump midway down the block would be awesome, but highly unlikely.

If police are unable to police this type of offence, perhaps it would be possible to install equipment that will measure the level of noise and/or a temporary speed camera.

At least that would give residents the feeling that we are being heard.

S. Wright, Langley

.

Most Read