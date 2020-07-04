LETTER: Politicians should be held accountable for their decisions

Another letter writer is critical of Langley Township’s handling of the Yorkson community park

Dear Editor,

[RE: What happened to park and playing fields promised for Yorkson?, June 28, Langley Advance Times letters]

This is what happens when Township politicians get lazy.

And, unless they actually live in these areas, they never see what they’ve done after being manipulated by offshore corporate developers and their insatiable greed for shareholders profit only.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

