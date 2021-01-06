LETTER: Pot shop not right fit for Fort Langley, local resident says

Dear Editor,
[RE: Letter: Fort Langley perfect spot for a pot shop, resident argues, langleyadvancetimes.com, Jan. 3]
I for one highly disagree.
Fort Langley is a beautiful place that brings a lot of tourists around during certain seasons, and lots of young families often tour for the day with little ones.
I feel that a shop in Fort Langley would ruin it and bring down some of the revenue. That last think I want to smell while I’m touring and enjoying my day is pot.
Therefore I do not stand against it as I do see how it helps people for medical conditions (some family members of mine as well) but I feel there are other places that the shop could go than there.
Dezaray Anderson, Otter
.
