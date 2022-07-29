A police vehicle was hit by gunfire Monday, July 25, 2022. A local resident wanted to reach out to the police hours after the shooting to express his gratitude for the work they do. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Praise offered to law enforcement over Langley mass shooting

Local resident appreciates the work they do and is grateful to have received emergency alert

Dear Editor,

Re: [Shooting suspect and two victims dead, langleyadvancetimes.com, July 25]

I would like to express my gratitude to the RCMP for holiding me accountable for my actions.

I understand the challenging role they play in our society and generally speaking I believe they are doing a great job overall.

I also appreciated receiving the alert via my smart phone on the morning of July 25, 2022, with regards to a multiple shooting that took place very close to my home in Langley.

Thank you, Mounties.

Michael C. MacPherson, Langley

