LETTER: Pride is about supporting marginalized community, Langley man argues

Dear Editor,

Let me say that my father died in the Second World War so you could speak freely.

Not to spill hate out but spill out love and compassion.

When is the last time you ever spoke to anyone in this community out of a heart of love and care. I mean the LGBTQ community and beyond.

I will stand any time to help any one put down and beat up.

The God that I serve went out to the marginalized people of this world.

Keep your judgments to yourself. What goes around comes around.

You say SOGI is wrong let me ask you have you taken time to study it. Also the Liberals brought this in and the local MLAs supported it.

Time to lay our judgments down pick up love. If we say we do not hate then let’s see some real change that is love.

Ron Lindsay, Langley