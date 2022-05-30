LETTER: Public can email views about rubber plant emission request near Langley border

Weir Canada in Campbell Heights industrial area wants to release more pollutants

Dear Editor,

Re: [Rubber plant asks to release more emissions, Langley Advance Times, April 28]

A special thanks to Tracy Holmes for her comprehensive article in the Langley Advance Times.

Again, Weir Canada is asking Metro Vancouver to increase its annual allowable industrial air emissions from its facility in Campbell Heights Business Park (CHBP). I believe that granting Weir’s request will negatively impact my health, the health of my family and our prized Langley residential neighbourhoods.

Hazardous air-borne contaminants, volatile compounds, particulate matter in the air and dispersed 24/7 over Langley’s neighbouring parks, farmland soils, over varied and numerous above ground water systems including salmon bearing streams are at risk of pollution. Weir’s plant sits on top of the Brookswood Aquifer, a valuable water source for Township residents is vulnerable to leaching contaminants.

Zoning for CHBP is primarily iB-1 and iB-2, light industrial uses where no nuisance is apparent outside an enclosed building. See CHBP website.

However,Weir’s facility known to create air emissions was accepted into CHBP.

Weir Canada posted an Environmental Protection Notice recently requesting an amendment to its existing permit. The company wants air-quality limits amended ’to reflect the as-built equipment and layout in the industrial rubber rebuilding plant, in-use capture efficiency of particulate control equipment and to add a provision for fugitive emissions of volatile compounds.”

My point is: Maybe Weir didn’t get the memo: Ramping up emissions is not sustainable. Weir Canada needs to modernize, invest in new technology, more efficient equipment and/or improve the equipment to capture more pollutants. Reducing emissions is the answer with the goal for no emissions.

Email your concerns to Metro Vancouver: weircanadacomments@metrovancouver.org

Marilyn Henderson, Brookswood

