Local peace advocates want the public to speak out against the federal government buying new fighter jets, such as this F-35A that flew at an Ottawa air show in 2019. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Local peace advocates want the public to speak out against the federal government buying new fighter jets, such as this F-35A that flew at an Ottawa air show in 2019. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

LETTER: Public fast meant to give Langley food for thought on jet fighter purchase

Three local people say the millions earmarked for new jets would be better spent on helping people

Dear Editor,

Saturday, April 10, will be a day of fasting across Canada. Langley will hold its own socially distant Public Fast at Douglas Park. A Candlelight Walk will follow from 8 to 9 p.m. at Linwood Park, adjacent to Michaud Crescent.

Canadian peace advocates are organizing these public displays to help persuade the Government of Canada to invest in our children’s future rather than in bomber jets. We should promote employment which builds up communities rather than jets that bomb infrastructure like electrical grids, and water plants, hospitals and school buses in addition to direct killing of human beings.

• READ MORE: ‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protestors call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

$77 billion is a high price for the Government of Canada to pay for the life cycle costs of bomber jets. $19 billion is the current sticker price for the 88 killing machines, and it will cost $35.8 billion to operate these carbon spewing climate destroyers, as can be seen in the newly released report, Uncovering the True Cost of 88 New Fighter Jets at nofighterjets.ca.

Even the chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee called the sustainment costs “brutal” on speaking of the F-35 jet lead contender.

Political leaders will seek to woo Canadians into this Faustian bargain by pointing to a few thousand jobs which will be tossed our way for handing over $77 billions of our tax money.

Not only is this an anti-human investment in perpetual conflict, but it should be remembered that the Costs of War report by the Watson Institute found “Military spending creates fewer jobs than the same amount of money would have, if invested in other sectors. Clean energy and health care spending create 50 per cent more jobs than the equivalent amount of spending on the military. Education spending creates more than twice as many jobs.”

Violence is a primitive and repetitively unsuccessful approach to conflict. Count the wars that have failed to end warfare. Only non-violence can bring peace and justice.

(Letter in collaboration with Vancouver Chapter, World Beyond War & Canadian Voice of Women for Peace)

Dr. Brendan Martin, Nancey and Mike Thomson, Anne Marie Sullivan, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

Just Posted

Local peace advocates want the public to speak out against the federal government buying new fighter jets, such as this F-35A that flew at an Ottawa air show in 2019. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Public fast meant to give Langley food for thought on jet fighter purchase

Three local people say the millions earmarked for new jets would be better spent on helping people

Clearview Garden Shop is offering hanging baskets, which will help Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Special to The Star)
Hanging basket sales help Alder Grove Heritage Society upgrade ‘historic’ computer

Clearview Garden Shop is donating $7 from each hanging basket sold, now until the end of April

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Lisa Dew announced Lisa’s School of Dance will be closing its doors after suffering financial loss as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lisa’s Dance Studio/Facebook)
Lisa’s School of Dance closing after 35 years in Langley

Small business suffered financial long-term loss as a result of the pandemic

Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey vehicle fire believed linked to Richmond double-homicide: IHIT

Torched BMW SUV found near 194 Street and 16 Avenue

An unknown stuntman leaps out a window on the second of floor of the Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale March 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Unknown stuntman leaps from building

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Which region is associated with the spring roll? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Most Read