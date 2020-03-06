LETTER: Put the brakes on government spending

Dear Editor,

John Horgan and the NDP have presented yet another tax-and-spend budget with no plan to grow the economy or help people get ahead.

No $400 annual renter’s rebate, no $10-a-day childcare, and we’re still 98 years away from the NDP fulfilling their affordable housing target. Gas prices and ICBC rates are sky-high, unemployment and job losses are up, housing starts are down, and retail sales are stagnant.

British Columbians aren’t getting ahead under the NDP and they are making life less affordable for people than ever before.

Likewise, Justin Trudeau has a spending problem – one that Canadians will be paying back for decades.

Thanks to Trudeau’s reckless spending, interest on Canada’s debt grew to $23.3 billion last year. $23.3 billion that could’ve been used to provide more funding for public services.

What’s worse is that Trudeau’s government has no intention of changing its ways. The deficit is $7 billion higher than Liberals promised only months ago, and there is now no date for a balanced budget.

Dean Clark, Langley

