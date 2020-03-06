Letter to the Editor. File photo.

LETTER: Put the brakes on government spending

Prolific Langley letter writer critical of financial management at provincial and federal levels

Dear Editor,

John Horgan and the NDP have presented yet another tax-and-spend budget with no plan to grow the economy or help people get ahead.

No $400 annual renter’s rebate, no $10-a-day childcare, and we’re still 98 years away from the NDP fulfilling their affordable housing target. Gas prices and ICBC rates are sky-high, unemployment and job losses are up, housing starts are down, and retail sales are stagnant.

British Columbians aren’t getting ahead under the NDP and they are making life less affordable for people than ever before.

PAST LETTER: End the blockades, pleads Langley reader

Likewise, Justin Trudeau has a spending problem – one that Canadians will be paying back for decades.

Thanks to Trudeau’s reckless spending, interest on Canada’s debt grew to $23.3 billion last year. $23.3 billion that could’ve been used to provide more funding for public services.

What’s worse is that Trudeau’s government has no intention of changing its ways. The deficit is $7 billion higher than Liberals promised only months ago, and there is now no date for a balanced budget.

Dean Clark, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentJohn HorganJustin TrudeauLangleyProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Odd Thoughts: Langley hospital idea survives false starts

Just Posted

Spring-like weather is drawing Langleyites outdoors

Langley Field Naturalists have a series of walking and hiking events planned in March and April

Woodstock tribute concert encourages ‘flower-child’ costumes in Aldergrove

Key Collective will play the Aldergrove legion lounge on Saturday

Aldergrove is fresh out of hand sanitizer

Both grocers and dollar stores have cited a manufacturer shortage due to COVID-19 fears

Controversial Fort sites to become part of Kwantlen reserve

Eric Woodward’s foundation and companies are transferring the land

TRAFFIC: Highway 1 collision westbound at 232nd in Langley, expect delays

Plan an alternative route

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Vancouver police seize third stash of weapons in nine days’ time near Oppenheimer Park

Officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, VPD says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Most Read