LETTER: Quelling panic over virus

Phobia could lead to witch hunts rather than common-sense approaches to prevent spread of COVID-19

Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill are far more effective than facemasks in controlling the spread of a virus.

Dear Editor,

Re: Should Fraser Health inform the public which school district may have been visited by a coronavirus patient?

Certainly not.

Fraser Health professional experts know best what action to take.

READ MORE: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Looking back to when HIV and AIDS began, we experienced a similar panic attack in the populace.

Mistakes were made.

We need to look back now, but back to witch hunting and burning is too far.

Which district?

Which school?

Which individual?

“Burn ‘em” is wrong-headed.

Wash your hands of it please.

Larri Woodrow, Langley

