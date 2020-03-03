Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill are far more effective than facemasks in controlling the spread of a virus.

LETTER: Quelling panic over virus

Phobia could lead to witch hunts rather than common-sense approaches to prevent spread of COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Re: Should Fraser Health inform the public which school district may have been visited by a coronavirus patient?

Certainly not.

Fraser Health professional experts know best what action to take.

READ MORE: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Looking back to when HIV and AIDS began, we experienced a similar panic attack in the populace.

Mistakes were made.

We need to look back now, but back to witch hunting and burning is too far.

Which district?

Which school?

Which individual?

“Burn ‘em” is wrong-headed.

Wash your hands of it please.

Larri Woodrow, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthHealthLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: No sympathy for social conservatives
Next story
LETTER: Langley prayers not a solution for Zimbabwe

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read