Graffiti declaring “Hitler rules” and other, obscene anti-Jewish, comments was spray-painted on the exterior of the Langley Baseball clubhouse and concession in Langley City sometime between Saturday night, March 25 and Sunday morning, March 26. Dan McLaren, senior vice president of the Little League club, called it “deplorable.” (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Racism is a “meaningless fiction,” Langley letter writer argues

Resident writes terms such as prejudice, bigotry, discrimination, or xenophobia should be used

Dear Editor,

[Re: Racist graffiti defaces mural, Langley Advance Times, March 30]

I am writing with regard to the headline Racist graffiti defaces mural from the March 30 issue of your newspaper.

The sciences of biology and anthropology have ascertained that humanity is one race, one species, one family.

The 16th century invention of the concept of human races is groundless indeed.

As humans we are actually confronted by misinformation, prejudice, bigotry, and xenophobia.

The words racism, racist, etc., are meaningless fiction.

Our children and grandchildren deserve the truth.

Dwight Blais, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: Artist eradicates anti-Semitic graffit from mural at Langley Baseball clubhouse

Letter to the Editor

