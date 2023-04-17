LETTER: Racism is a “meaningless fiction,” Langley letter writer argues

Dear Editor,
[Re: Racist graffiti defaces mural, Langley Advance Times, March 30]
I am writing with regard to the headline Racist graffiti defaces mural from the March 30 issue of your newspaper.
The sciences of biology and anthropology have ascertained that humanity is one race, one species, one family.
The 16th century invention of the concept of human races is groundless indeed.
As humans we are actually confronted by misinformation, prejudice, bigotry, and xenophobia.
The words racism, racist, etc., are meaningless fiction.
Our children and grandchildren deserve the truth.
Dwight Blais, Walnut Grove
