LETTER: Racist comment at Langley school disheartening

Dear Editor,

RE: ‘Cotton’ comment by Langley student generates outrage online, response by school, Langley Advance Times.

Ministry staff were meeting with the B.C. Black History Awareness Society in an effort to address the needs of young people who are demanding change, Fleming said in a statement.

“We plan to listen and we are committed to working with community partners to strengthen the curriculum, to support diversity and to add to the global effort to end systemic racism,” he said.

It’s not just past the time for this to be addressed, it’s past the centuries!

Cran Campbell, Langley City

