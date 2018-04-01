LETTER: Reader calling for opioid clinic in Langley

Indications from Fraser Health are that one is on the way, but when?

Dear Editor,

Langley still does not have an OAT (Opioid Agonist Therapy Clinic).

On March 30, the Chilliwack Progress published an article touting the arrival of an OAT clinic in their city.

OAT is clinically proven and according to new guidelines is the preferred treatment approach for those struggling with opiate addiction.

While it may not be for everyone, it has been a lifesaver for many, and access to it is important. Chilliwack’s new clinic joins other established OAT clinics across the Lower Mainland: Surrey, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Mission and one coming soon in New Westminster.

Fraser Health is the authority over health issues within the province, however Langley City is responsible for land use and the two need to partner together to make an OAT clinic a reality for Langley.

Thirty six (36) people died from overdose in Langley in 2017.

How many of these may have been helped by access to OAT?

Evidence suggests that opioid treatment will increase entry into substance use treatment, increase medical adherence, decrease death from overdose & decrease illicit opioid use.

I’d like to know why mayor and council have not joined with Fraser Health to bring an OAT clinic to Langley.

It’s needed here.

Daniel Snyder, Langley City

.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As you’ll see by the article below, Langley is apparently on the list of communities expected to get a clinic.

RELATED: Fraser Health to open new clinics to help combat the opioid crisis

RELATED SUBJECT: Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

ALSO RELATED: Feds ease restrictions on prescription heroin to address opioid epidemic

Previous story
LETTER: Penny and pound clarification
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: More NDP myths to be shattered

Just Posted

Zoo cancels Easter rabbit hands-on experience because of disease

Biosecurity measures in place include quarantining Zoo rabbits

Growing demand for cancer drivers service in Lower Mainland

New service was created when cancer society cancelled program to get patients to appointments

Giants earn a 5-3 road victory in Victoria in playoff game five

A victory back home Monday afternoon could mean the Langley-based junior hockey team wins the series

Stealth season effectively over

Just three meaningless games remain for Vancouver after club eliminated from post-season contention

LETTER: Reader calling for opioid clinic in Langley

Indications from Fraser Health are that one is on the way, but when?

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Most Read

  • LETTER: Reader calling for opioid clinic in Langley

    Indications from Fraser Health are that one is on the way, but when?

  • B.C. VIEWS: More NDP myths to be shattered

    Ferries aren’t highways, and other political realities that bite