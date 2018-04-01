LETTER: Reader calling for opioid clinic in Langley

Indications from Fraser Health are that one is on the way, but when?

Dear Editor,

Langley still does not have an OAT (Opioid Agonist Therapy Clinic).

On March 30, the Chilliwack Progress published an article touting the arrival of an OAT clinic in their city.

OAT is clinically proven and according to new guidelines is the preferred treatment approach for those struggling with opiate addiction.

While it may not be for everyone, it has been a lifesaver for many, and access to it is important. Chilliwack’s new clinic joins other established OAT clinics across the Lower Mainland: Surrey, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Mission and one coming soon in New Westminster.

Fraser Health is the authority over health issues within the province, however Langley City is responsible for land use and the two need to partner together to make an OAT clinic a reality for Langley.

Thirty six (36) people died from overdose in Langley in 2017.

How many of these may have been helped by access to OAT?

Evidence suggests that opioid treatment will increase entry into substance use treatment, increase medical adherence, decrease death from overdose & decrease illicit opioid use.

I’d like to know why mayor and council have not joined with Fraser Health to bring an OAT clinic to Langley.

It’s needed here.

Daniel Snyder, Langley City

EDITOR’S NOTE: As you’ll see by the article below, Langley is apparently on the list of communities expected to get a clinic.

