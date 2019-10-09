LETTER: Reader offended by letter about Langley MP

Dear Editor,

I feel I have to write to you to advise how disgusted and sad I am to have read the letter from Mr. Wiens [Figueroa tale telling, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 4].

Mr. Mark Warawa was a sincerely kind, compassionate man who only wanted to do the right thing for everyone. He would have never turned anyone away who had a legitimate issue that required attention. I find this depiction of him to be nothing but hurtful and uncalled for. The reason for this letter seems to be a political one to try and sway people to vote other than Conservative. How disgraceful!

Further, to have a picture of Mr. Warawa included in this letter is repulsive.

To print such a letter lowers your bar of journalism.

I always looked forward to reading this paper to keep current with our local news. After reading this, I will not open your paper again.

I believe that this paper owes a sincere apology to Mrs. Warawa and her family. And I can be sure that I am not the only one who thinks this as he was well known and loved in this community.

S. Bowes, Langley