LETTER: Reader shares thoughts on historic Langley City wood statues

Dear Editor,
[Re: Chainsaw artist leaves local legacy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 11]
Thank you, Pete Ryan.
Since moving to Langley, I have always loved the wood carvings around the City but had no idea who made them.
I hate seeing them fall into disrepair.
• READ MORE: Metal plaques pried from base of historic statues in Langley City
Once I stopped into city hall and let them know the one outside the library was infested with hundreds of carpenter ants underneath.
The one of the car is a particular favourite and is getting pretty beat up. Perhaps some teachers and students from a school wood shop could “shine em up.”
My condolences to his wife, family and friends.
Geoff Fisher, Langley
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.