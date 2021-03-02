LETTER: Reader shares thoughts on historic Langley City wood statues

Resident glad to learn the history of the pieces and about the man who created them

Pete Ryan’s voyageur statue seen at the Langley City municipal building. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times/February 2021)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Chainsaw artist leaves local legacy, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 11]

Thank you, Pete Ryan.

Since moving to Langley, I have always loved the wood carvings around the City but had no idea who made them.

I hate seeing them fall into disrepair.

• READ MORE: Metal plaques pried from base of historic statues in Langley City

Once I stopped into city hall and let them know the one outside the library was infested with hundreds of carpenter ants underneath.

The one of the car is a particular favourite and is getting pretty beat up. Perhaps some teachers and students from a school wood shop could “shine em up.”

My condolences to his wife, family and friends.

Geoff Fisher, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor